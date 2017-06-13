Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package in La Plata

On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at approximately 4:45 a.m., Bomb Technicians from the State Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad responded to 500 Charles Street, in La Plata for a Suspicious package.

A cleaning crew discovered a small plastic bag outside the main door of the UM Charles Regional Urgent Care Clinic during the early morning hours.

A quick look from the crew indicated a flashing light was coming from inside the bag and management from the closed clinic reportedly was not expecting any deliveries at that hour.

The local police shut down the area and requested a response from the State Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad.

Once Bomb Technicians were on scene and able to examine the item closer, it was determined to be a small bag of miscellaneous trash (including a small red LED light).

The area was deemed safe by 5:30 a.m., and all units cleared.

The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, Charles County Sheriff’s Office & La Plata Town Police assisted.