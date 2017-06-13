Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Robbery in Charlotte Hall

On Sunday, June 11, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Deputy M. McCuen from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store in Charlotte Hall for a reported robbery.

The Emergency Communications Center broadcasted a description of the suspect and advised he fled to a semi truck behind a local restaurant.

When Deputy M. McCuen arrived at the scene, he located the suspect, later identified as Chester Lewis Sylvester, age 49, of Mechanicsville.

The investigation revealed the Sylvester entered the store and asked the clerk for money. The clerk advised they did not have any money and the suspect fled.

Sylvester was arrested and search revealed a suspected crack pipe is his possession. He was charged with Robbery, Theft Scheme Less Than $1000, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

