Linda Beth Capparilli, 65, of Callaway, MD passed away on June 9, 2017 at her home. Born on March 28, 1952 in Waukon, IA, she was the daughter of the late Margot E. Martens, and Edward T. Martens.

Linda was the loving wife of the late Bruno Capparilli, who preceded her in death on May 4, 2015. Linda is survived by her children: Dawn Ellis of Callaway, MD, and Laura Dias. As well as 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Siblings: Ronald J. Martens of Irving, TX, Ann Dalziel of Cedar Rapids, IA, Mary Hensel of Mt. Vernon, IA, Richard Martens of Cedar Rapids, IA, Nancy L. White of Marion, IA, Susan Hoeppner of Cedar Rapids, IA, Barbara Martens of Marion, IA, Thomas Martens of Cedar Rapids, IA, Debra S. Trachta of Bemidji, MN, Kristine Herber of Cedar Rapids, IA, Jon Martens of Robins, IA, and Judy Davis of Cedar Rapids, IA.

She graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, IA. She worked as a bartender with the ABC Company, retiring in 2007.

The family will receive friends on June 13, 2017 from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 PM with Father Greg Syler officiating.

Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery Arlington, VA.