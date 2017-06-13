Sandra Lee “Sandy” Robinson, 67, of Great Mills, MD passed away June 8, 2017 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sandy was born on May 25, 1950 in Johnson City, NY to the late Raymond Robinson and Miriam Mae Zellers Robinson.

Sandy proudly enlisted in the United States Navy and dedicated over 20 years of service to her country until her honorable discharge in January 1990 as a Petty Officer First Class. After retiring she worked at the Well Pet Clinic for over 5 years and than as a regular volunteer. She loved animals, especially her cats and dogs. She dedicated many hours and delivered pet food every week to the Well Pet Clinic and the Feral Cat Rescue League. On October 24, 2011 she married her beloved wife, Cynthia Garbus. On June 16, 1987 they began their relationship and have celebrated almost 30 wonderful years together. She had a contagious sense of humor and enjoyed a good game of pitch. She also enjoyed shooting pool on Wednesday nights on a mixed fun pool league at the Hole in the Wall and was a passionate softball player.

In addition to her wife, Sandy is also survived by her siblings, Phyllis Hawley of Binghamton, NY and Alan Robinson (Sharon Jo) of Binghamton, NY; many nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sharon Lowe.

Family will receive friends for Sandy’s Life Celebration on Friday, June 16, 2017 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.,with a Memorial Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Inurnment will be private.