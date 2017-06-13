Shawn Alan Joseph, 34, of Accokeek, Maryland, passed away on June 5, 2017 in Accokeek, Maryland.

Shawn was born on May 13, 1983 in Washington, DC. He enjoyed motorcycles, muscle cars, the track, watching movies and fishing. He worked in the home improvement business.

Shawn is survived by his parents, Gene Roberts and Suzanne Joseph Smith; his brother, Ryan Smith; his great grandmother, Mary F. Daugherty; his grandmothers, Dale M. Joseph and Bonnie Roberts. Also surviving are his great aunt, Barbara Garrett, his aunts Beth Roberts, Sherry Roberts, Yvonne Joseph; his uncles, Bobby Joseph and Michael Joseph, his cousins: Joe Roach, Mandy Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Christy Green, JoJo Garrett, Heather Bethea and Robert Coffren and his girlfriend, Christina Emelio.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 4:00PM to 7PM with a Service of Remembrance at 7PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.