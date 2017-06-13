Ralph Victor Hill, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at his residence in Mechanicsville, Maryland on June 10, 2017. Ralph was born to John Cornelius Hill and Katie Marie Buckler Hill in Hughesville, Maryland. He enjoyed family trips to Disney World and working on classic cars in his garage. He attended many car shows and loved cruising in his old classic cars and trucks. His greatest joy however was spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Hill; his daughters, Christy Hill (John Gallagher) and Teresa Guy (Richard Guy); his step-sons Steven Wood (Tracy Sidney) and Kevin Waldow (Anita Waldow); 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brothers, James “Elmer” Hill, John “Dick” Hill and James “Pete” Hill; sisters, Mary Alice Stasch, and Thelma Hill.

Family will receive friends for Ralph’s Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 5-8pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral services will be on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 12pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home with Interment following at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.