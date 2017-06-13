Geraldine Marie Pharis, 71, of Hollywood, MD passed away June 10, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Geraldine was born on August 19, 1945 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Franklin Gift and Lenore Genevieve Gift.

Geraldine was baptized on September 1, 1945. She graduated from Anocostia High School in Washington D.C. in 1963. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1967 and her Master’s degree in 1971 from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. On February 19, 1972, she married her beloved husband, Jerry Wayne Pharis at the Church of Reformation in Washington, D.C. Together they celebrated over 45 wonderful years of marriage.

In 1967 she began her career as a librarian with St. Mary’s County Public Schools . She worked in various elementary schools including, Lexington Park, Frank Knox and Ridge. She left there for employment at the Bermuda Biological Station for three years. Then she was employed for over 20 dedicated years as the librarian for Chesapeake Biological Lab, until her retirement in June 2007. Following retirement she was an active volunteer at St. Michael’s Catholic School and Piney Point Elementary school, and earned the Volunteer of the Year Award from Piney Point.

Her hobbies included cross stitch, crocheting, needlepoint, and cooking. She made many delicious dishes, but her fried chicken was a favorite. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. Her greatest love was for her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and an active volunteer. She was the Fellowship Director, a member of the Lutheran Woman Missionary Group, and the Food Pantry. She also volunteered with the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections.

In addition to her beloved husband, Geraldine is also survived by her children, Jeffrey Pharis (Genevieve) of St. Inigoes, MD and Jaime Pharis Canter (Aaron) of Piney Point, MD; her grandchildren: Nick, Jon and Evie Pharis and Lillian and Ben Canter; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas A. Gift.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.,with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Dr. Jonathan A. Blanke on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 46707 Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Nick Pharis, Jon Pharis, Ben Canter, Aaron Canter, Ed Wallace and Michael Pipkin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Evie Pharis and Lillian Canter.