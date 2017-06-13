Leslie Eric Connick, “Tucker”, 80, of Hughesville, MD passed away on June 9, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. On October 11, 1936, in Washington, DC, Tucker was born to the late Mary Tolla Connick and Leslie Earl Connick. Tucker was a member of St. Francis De Sales Church in Benedict, MD.

Tucker was predeceased by his brother Ray Connick and brother-in-law, Frederick Bentley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Juanita Swann Connick, married on June 23, 1962, and his beloved son, Leslie Todd Connick and dear daughter-in-law, Diane; siblings, Georgiana Connick Bentley, Thomas Connick (Shirley), Rebecca Connick, Gregory Connick; brothers-in-law, David L. Swann (Judith), Richard H. Swann (Lynn) and sister-in-law Mary Connick, as well as many nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.

Tucker and his son, Todd enjoyed many happy days together, working on race cars with special friends, Mike Curley and others. His favorite car was his 1940 Ford Coupe which has been under restoration for 60 years! He enjoyed playing golf with his buddies, especially Rich Hyatt (deceased) and Mike Olup, going on their annual golfing trips as they were filled with laughter and good times. Tucker loved sailing his Catalina sailboat and enjoyed many happy times on the Patuxent River at the family home there.

Tucker grew up in Aquasco, MD and graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1955. Shortly thereafter he joined the U.S. Navy. He graduated from the Bainbridge Navy Training School and was stationed at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City on board the Destroyer Escort Ship “USS Snyder”. His four years there took him along the coasts of North America and many islands. He was very proud of his navy service and shared his many memories with family and friends. After his discharge from the Navy, he began a career working for the Naval Ordinance Station in Indian Head, Maryland. He retired after 30 years of service and during those years received many special awards for his work. After retirement, he took a part-time job with Brandywine Auto in Brandywine, Maryland.

Tucker and Juanita loved to travel and visited many faraway places in Europe as well as Australia and the USA. Their 55 years together was truly a love story shared with many friends and family.

Tucker will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his wonderful smile!! To know him was to love him!

Family will receive friends for Tucker’s Life Celebration visitation on Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 6-8pm with Prayers at 7pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 16, 2017 at 10am at St. Francis De Sales Church, 7185 Benedict Avenue, Benedict, MD 20612. Interment will follow in the Old Fields Church Cemetery, 15837 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.