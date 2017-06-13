Edward “Ed” Capps, 78, of Temple Hills, MD, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Family and friends are welcomed for a visitation on Friday, June 16, 2017 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm at the Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 6:00pm at the funeral home.

While there will be no formal graveside services, those who wish to be present for Mr. Capps’ interment are welcome.

Interment will take place on Saturday, June 17th at 11:30am at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road in Brentwood, MD.

Those who would like to share in remembering Ed are encouraged to join the family on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 6:00pm at the funeral home for his funeral service.