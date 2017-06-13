Dorothy Buckmaster Joy, 79, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on June 6, 2017 at Georgetown University Hospital.

Born November 10, 1937 in Prince Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late James Isaac Buckmaster and Evelyn Jane (Barrett) Buckmaster.

Dorothy graduated from Calvert High School in 1955 and was an accountant for the U.S. Navy Comptroller. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #274, Lusby, MD.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, James Olin Joy of Valley Lee, MD and Daryl Ross Joy of Olivet, MD; and grandson, Daryl Ross Joy, Jr. of Olivet, MD.