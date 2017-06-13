Eula Mae Dowell McCready, 87, of Lusby, MD passed away June 9, 2017 at Solomons Nursing Center.

Born March 20, 1930 in Lusby, MD, she was the daughter of the late Malcomb Dowell and Madeline (Pardoe) Dowell.

Eula was a homemaker who loved to bake, take care of her grandchildren, sew and go on vacations.

Eula is survived by her children, Glenn McCready (Wendy) of St. Leonard, MD and Janet Cowan (Troy) of Hickory, NC; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and brother, Donald Dowell of Sunderland, MD.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett McCready whom she married on June 8, 1947 in Lusby, MD and her siblings, Virginia Mishou and Agnes Allegra.

