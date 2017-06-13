Mary E. Tusing of Fort Washington, MD passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017. Mary was born on October 3, 1928, in Washington, DC, to the late Harold Bowen and Mary Agnes Lee. Mary worked for the Federal Housing Administration where she met her lifetime love and devoted husband, Lee. Mary and Lee were married for 62 years before his passing in 2014. She was dedicated to her children Randy, Richard and Linda, and to her four grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Piscataway Parish where her children were taught her strong values and Catholic beliefs. As a member and president of the Women’s Auxiliary to the Washington Hospital Center, Mary played a major role in fundraising, which included a donation of a helicopter to MedStar Rapid Transportation. Mary will be remembered for treating everyone like family; no one she met was ever a stranger.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s in Promfret, MD, on June 19, 2017, at 11:00 am with a celebration to follow.