Zella “Ann” O’Dell, 78, of Prince Frederick, MD passed on Tuesday June 13, 2017 at Calvert Memorial Hospital, Prince Frederick, MD.

Born in West Virginia she was a daughter of the late Hampton W. and Roszella (Robertson) Thornton. She was the beloved wife of the late Clarence E. O’Dell who passed in 2006. She was the manager at Shady Grove Beer and Wine for many years. She enjoyed cooking, babysitting, and being a care giver. She was survived by a son James O’Dell, a granddaughter Taylor A. Murphy, two grandsons, Cole and James and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two children, Clarence Richard O’Dell and Rose CAtherine O’Dell Murphy and all of her siblings, Catherine, Ethel, Wilburn, Harold, Ted, and Earl.