Pearl Smith-Fleming, 83

Pearl Smith-Fleming, born on November 1st, 1933, departed to be with the angels on June 5th, 2017. A wonderful mother and sister to all, she was a woman who loved everyone and everyone loved in return. Her outgoingness, warmth, and incredible toughness made her a truly one-of-a-kind and lovable person.

Pearl loved cooking, talking on the phone, going to restaurants, watching TV, and especially spending time with her family. She also loved eating Popeyes, and spending time catching up on The Young & the Restless with her daughters.

However, her strongest love of all belonged to her lord and savior, Jesus Christ. A proud Christian, she loved God as well as going to church to worship Him ever since she was a little girl.

She is preceded in passing by her father Ernest, mother Nettie, late husband Delmar Smith (1996), brothers David Alton Sherman, Burton Sherman, Jonas Sherman and Roy Sherman, sister Naomi Olsen, sisters-in-law Loraine Sherman and Sandy Sherman, brother-in-law Harry Olsen, late husband Jerry Fleming (2011), son-in-law Buddy Pollard, and daughter-in-law Debby Marie Smith.

She is survived by sister Nellie Quade, brother-in-law Wilmer Quade, sisters-in-law Pat Sherman and Ruby Sherman, son Del Smith, daughters Debby-Ann Daniel, Barbara Pollard, Patty McMahon and Melissa Ritter, sons-in-law Curtis Daniel and Chester McMahon, as well as countless other family members and friends, including fifteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending.