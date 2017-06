On Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at approximately 2:45 a.m., St. Mary’s County dispatch received a call for a vehicle fully engulfed with fire along Lacey Family Lane, in Chaptico.

The owner of the vehicle has been contacted in regards to the fire.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal- Southern Region at 443-550-6832.

Photos courtesy of Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department