Klein Enterprises Announces National Tenants at St. Mary’s Marketplace

Baltimore-based developer Klein Enterprises announced today that national chains, Café Rio, Great Clips, Mod Pizza and Nail Trix, as well as Maryland-based Bay Country Liquors, have signed leases at St. Mary’s Marketplace in California.

“We’re excited to bring these prominent brands to St. Mary’s County in the newest, premiere shopping center in this market,” said Patricia Palumbo, director of leasing and marketing for Klein Enterprises. “Stay tuned, as additional names will be announced very soon.”

Each new tenant will operate between 1,200 and 4,200 square feet of retail space and is expected to open in late 2017 into early 2018. Harris Teeter will anchor the 106,000-square foot shopping center, which broke ground in February 2016. The grocery chain is hoping to open in December.

The property will have 536 parking spaces and is located within close proximity to the growing residential neighborhoods of Wildewood, Lexington Park and Solomons Island, and eight miles from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, home to the National Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division.

“We expect President Trump’s recent $350 billion weapons deal with Saudi Arabia to lead to a boom of jobs in the area, as a portion of the money is allocated to projects at the Air Station,” said Palumbo. “That could mean big things for our retailers.”

About Klein Enterprises

Over four generations, Klein Enterprises has grown from a single department store to more than 3 million square feet of commercial and residential properties, all while upholding a tradition of hard work and innovative ideas instilled by the Klein family. Klein Enterprises, based in Baltimore, has decades of experience and success in development, acquisitions, brokerage, leasing, property and asset management. For more information on Klein Enterprises, visit www.kleinenterprises.com.

