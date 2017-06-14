Wednesday’s Pet is BABY GIRL

Wednesday’s Pet for 6/14/17 BABY GIRL

Featured Pet: Baby Girl

Rescue Group: Last Chance Animal Rescue

Breed: Fox Hound Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $375.00

Baby girl is a 5-year-old Foxhound Mix. She came into rescue with 8 puppies and was heartworm positive. All her puppies have been adopted and she has a clean bill of health, so it is time for her to have a forever home of her own. Baby Girl has been working hard on her basic commands. She is a medium to low energy girl; crate trained and gets along with other dogs. Baby girl will make a loyal companion.

Baby girl will be joining other pups for an adoption event this Saturday, June 17 at Tractor Supply in Hollywood Maryland located at 23778 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636 from 11 am until 2 pm if you would like to meet her.

See Baby girl working with the trainerWe believe you can always teach an ‘old’ dog new tricks so we highly recommend continued obedience training for this smart pup; it stimulates the dog’s mind and establishes a good dog/adopter relationship.

If you are interested in adopting, please fill out an adoption form, downloadable from our website: http://www.lastchanceanimalrescue.org/adoptus.html and return it per instructions. Email dogs@lastchanceanimalrescue.org with questions or call the main office at 301-274-9409.

Stay tuned to our Facebook page for adoption event locations and updates: www.facebook.com/lcarmd

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown