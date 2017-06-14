Commissioners Invite Public to Flag Day Event in Leonardtown

Flag retirement ceremony to cap festivities

Flag Day 2017 festivities, co-sponsored by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Leonardtown Commissioners, will take place on Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m.

The event will take place on the Governmental Center Lawn in Leonardtown. If inclement weather should occur, the ceremony will be moved inside the Leonard Hall Recreation Center, adjacent to the lawn.

The event will feature a procession by various color guards and veterans groups from around the county. A formal ceremony and Pause for the Pledge of Allegiance follows the procession.

For the first time, at the conclusion of the formal program, members of the American Legion Post in Avenue, Maryland, will hold a flag retirement ceremony. Legion members will demonstrate the dignified and proper method of disposing of worn, torn and/or tattered flags.

The Seventh District Optimist Club will be on hand to provide refreshments and free hand-held American Flags will be distributed to everyone in attendance.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. *1340.