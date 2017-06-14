Charles County Public Schools Announces Principal, Vice Principal Changes

Superintendent Kimberly Hill announced principal and vice principal changes today, as well as administrative appointments.

Sabrina Robinson-Taylor has been named principal of Billingsley Elementary School, and begins full-time in the position effective January 2018. Robinson-Taylor will remain at Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School until the end of December. Nicholas Adam, a vice principal at William A. Diggs Elementary School, will take over as acting principal at Mitchell on Jan. 1, 2018.

Orlena Whatley moves from principal at Eva Turner Elementary School to principal at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School. She replaces Mudd Principal Kimberly Hairston who has been appointed as director of Minority Achievement and Equity.

Ingrid Williams-Horton replaces Whatley as principal at Turner. Williams-Horton is new to Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and most recently served as principal of Overlook Elementary School in Temple Hills. She has also served as principal at Carmody Hills Elementary School in Capital Heights and J. Frank Dent Elementary School in Fort Washington.

Daniel Kaple, vice principal at North Point High School, is the new principal at North Point. He replaces Principal Michael Simms, who announced his retirement.

Michael Charlton, vice principal at John Hanson Middle School, is the new principal at Thomas Stone High School. He replaces Stone Principal Chrystal Benson, who has accepted the position of Student Conduct and Engagement Officer with a focus on high school. Charlton has served as assistant principal at Bellingham Middle School in England, and as an instructional supervisor and assistant principal in Wicomico County. He started his educational career as a physical education teacher.

Vice principal changes include:

Adam Todd from vice principal at Diggs to vice principal at Berry Elementary School

Leigh Ann Lamb from instructional resource teacher at Mary B. Neal Elementary School to vice principal at Diggs

Nicole Hawkins from vice principal at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School to vice principal at Mudd

Nicole Spalding from second-grade teacher at Mary H. Matula Elementary School to vice principal at Barnhart

Tamra Nissen from vice principal at John Hanson Middle School to vice principal at Henry E. Lackey High School

Tangie Scales from vice principal at Lackey to vice principal at Hanson

Brian Shannon from vice principal at Smallwood to vice principal at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

Brad Williams from vice principal at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center to vice principal at Smallwood

Cynthia Panizzi from vice principal at Stoddert to vice principal at Westlake High School

Curry Werkheiser from vice principal at Westlake to vice principal at Stethem

Michael Larson from vice principal at La Plata High School to vice principal at North Point

Matthew Loyd from vice principal at La Plata to vice principal at Stone

Brian Craley from vice principal at Stone to vice principal at La Plata

Marlon Walker from vice principal at North Point to vice principal at La Plata

Carl Pascarella from vice principal at Maurice J. McDonough High School to vice principal at North Point

Zohra Cherif from administrative assistant at North Point to vice principal at McDonough

Ryan Erickson from vice principal at Stone to vice principal at Westlake

Douglas Lamb from vice principal at Westlake to vice principal at Stone

Shaneha Harvard from vice principal at Westlake to vice principal at St. Charles High School

Robert Griffiths from vice principal at St. Charles to vice principal at Westlake.

The Board approved the administrative appointments at its June 13 meeting. All assignments begin July 1.

The Board also approved the following administrative appointment:

Charmaine Young-Waddy from student services specialist to student conduct and engagement officer focusing on middle schools.