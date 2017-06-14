VIDEO: Woman Flown from Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a Tractor-Trailer

On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at approximately 10:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue crews responded to a motor vehicle accident, reported to be serious in Hollywood.
Crews arrived on scene to discover t-bone style accident involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer. The occupant of the passenger vehicle was trapped under the trailer.
The accident occurred as the tractor-trailer was backing into a construction site for the new water tower on Three Notch Road, just south of Hollywood Leonardtown Road.
Firefighters from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department worked quickly to free the trapped woman from her car.
Maryland State Police, Trooper 7 helicopter, landed at the scene and transported the victim to an area trauma center for treatment.
I’m gonna go with driver was making southbound right turn from Hollywood Leonardtown road onto Rte 235 while constantly monitoring her cell phone and didn’t even see the tractor trailer.
I mean… how in the heck do you not see it??!! Its across the entire damn road!! Gotta be another ignorant cell user!
Soooo… Where was the Flagger and/or Sheriff to stop traffic.
So, the woman didn’t see the truck in the road? Wonder what was distracting her from noticing it? Hope she recovers from her injuries.
Wonder who will be at fault for this one. The trailer was basically blocking both southbound lanes which could be impeding the flow of traffic while the car was obviously not paying attention if she did not see the big truck blocking the whole roadway. Either way there should have been other workers with warning signs well before the tower to warn oncoming traffic. I bet this incident will change how they accept deliveries in the future.
Considering the car made it under the trailer and got stuck, but didn’t go all the way under, I’d have to guess she realized at the last minute that there was a truck blocking the road and made a futile attempt at stopping. Have to imagine its a cell phone distraction situation like others have mentioned. Woooooo!
But in true Maryland fashion, we are going to find a way to absolve this woman of responsibility as a driver, and make it the fault of the truck driver, or the company receiving the delivery. They should have had a police presence. Or they should have had flaggers in the road (as if the driver who didn’t see the 18 wheeler would have seen the guy holding a 12″ X 12″ red flag on a stick). Woooooooo!