Three Injured in Rollover Accident on Great Mills Road

On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at approximately 1:40 p.m, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Great Mills Road, at the intersection of Chancellors Run Road, in Great Mills.
First Responders arrived on scene and discovered a two vehicle accident with Chevrolet passenger vehicle on it’s side with the female driver unconscious and trapped in the vehicle.
Firefighters worked quickly to extract the adult female driver of the Chevrolet, and she was taken a short distance away to meet with Maryland State Police, Trooper 7 to be flown to an area trauma center for treatment.
Multiple witnesses on the scene said the Ford Mustang was making a left onto Great Mills Road from Chancellors Run Road, when the Chevrolet passenger vehicle, traveling on Great Mills Road ran the red light and struck the front end of the Ford. The Ford continued over the concrete divider, while the Chevrolet flipped over multiple times, coming to rest on it’s side.
The female driver of the Ford and a female juvenile from the Chevrolet were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.
Damn people, pay attention. It is a selfish act to not give your full and undivided attention to maneuvering a 2 ton chunk of metal amongst other motorists. It could turn out to be the driver of the SUV suffered a medical emergency which caused the crash but if it was negligence I can only hope everyone recovers fully and she can use this as a valuable lesson when she returns to the road in the future. Stay safe out there people, driving is a responsibility not to be taken lightly.
What SUV? Did you even read the story? While I agree that people need to pay attention more rather than sitting on their phones or doing whatever else it is that distracts them, have a little sympathy. This was an ACCIDENT and a young girl had to be flown out for it. Sure the accident was her fault, but I am sure she didn’t wake up that morning and say, “I think I’ll wreck my car today and get seriously injured, that’s how I want to spend my day!”
I must not have read the story either. :|Sorry, the adult female was flown out. Either way. It was an accident and I am hoping everyone will make a full and speedy recovery.
Keep texting you moron
Don’t you all know that the yellow warning means speed up to beat the red? Don’t you know that all of us who have ever sped up instead of slow down on the yellow have clean consciences until we get in an accident causing needless injury or someone’s death. Then what is the price for the chances we take. We need to slow down, pay attention, and stay the hell off your phones!
Ps -I am not saying the lady in this situation was on her phone but making an observation of what a person can see every day while driving in this traffic.