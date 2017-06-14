Routine Leads to $50,000 Powerball Prize for Bowie Man

Bought one of two lucky tickets in the June 10 drawing

Unlike Powerball players around the country, a Bowie man wasn’t chasing the $447.8 million jackpot in the June 10 drawing when he lined up to buy his $4 ticket. The 58-year-old simply enjoys his routine and plays Mega Millions and Powerball no matter how high the jackpots climb.

Imagine his surprise to discover he held one of two $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland in the drawing! On Friday, June 9, the lucky husband stopped at 7-Eleven #26817 located at 2616 Annapolis Road in Severn to buy a snack, two quick-pick Powerball tickets and a Mega Millions ticket. He then headed home to his wife.

“It really was not about the jackpot,” he said. “I was going to play either way.”

The June 10 Powerball drawing came and went, giving a lucky player in California the jackpot prize. Our loyal player didn’t think about checking his tickets until Sunday. While waiting for his wife to finish getting ready for their lunch date, the curious dad checked his tickets using the Lottery app on his cell phone.

“I was shocked when I saw that my numbers were matching,” he said. “It still didn’t seem real.”

The uncertain player handed the ticket to his adult daughter to check and, sure enough, he’d won $50,000. When his wife was finally ready to go out to eat, he shared his great news.

“It was unbelievable,” she said.

The Prince George’s County resident was one of two players who bought $50,000 winning tickets in Maryland and one of 73 such winners nationwide. The happy couple, who came to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore together to claim the prize, had not decided what they’ll do with the winnings. They do plan to keep playing both Powerball and Mega Millions!