Two Troopers Injured in Crash in Prince George’s County

Two troopers were injured late last night as they responded to a call for an impaired driver driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Rt. 4 and collided with each other.

Trooper Warren Thompson and Trooper Kamil Kozoil, both assigned to road patrol duties at the Forestville Barrack, were injured. Trooper Kozoil was taken by ambulance to Prince George’s Hospital. Trooper Thompson was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Both are expected to survive.

At about midnight yesterday, a call was dispatched for an apparently impaired driver, who was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Rt. 4. The troopers responded and were following each other in separate patrol vehicles.

The preliminary investigation indicates that as they were responding, Trooper Thompson struck the rear of Trooper Kozoil’s patrol car in the area of southbound Rt. 4 south of Green Landing Road. Trooper Kozoil’s car then traveled across the median and down an embankment. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The driver of the car the troopers were attempting to locate was later stopped by a Maryland Natural Resources Police officer. The driver was arrested for DUI.

The investigation is continuing.

