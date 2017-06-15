State Highway List of Lane Closures For 6/16 to 6/19/2017

Major Weekend Lane Closures

Anne Arundel County

• Inner loop I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) ramp to MD 648 (Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard) – Concrete patching – Ramp closure and detour Saturday from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. and concrete pour and cure Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 a.m. Monday.

Charles County

• Southbound MD 5 (Leonardtown Road) between MD 488 (La Plata Road) and Gallant Green Road – Paving operations – Single lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Prince George’s County

• Westbound US 50 (John Hanson Highway) between the Anne Arundel County Line and Lottsford Vista Road – Resurfacing – Single, double and triple lane closures Fridays through Mondays between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and double lane closures Sundays through Thursdays between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

• Inner and outer loops (north and southbound I-95) of I-95/I-495 (Capital Beltway) between MD 337 (Allentown Road) and MD 4 (Pennsylvania Avenue) – Shoulder construction/Interchange work – Single and double lane closure in each direction Sundays through Fridays from 7 p.m. until to 5:00 a.m.

• MD 201 (Kenilworth Avenue) between 48th Street and Riverdale Road – Resurfacing – Single lane closures Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

• MD 500 (Queens Chapel Road) between MD 208 (Hamilton Street) and MD 410 (East West Highway) – Urban reconstruction/streetscape project/concrete work – Single lane closures Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Long-Term Closures

Charles County

• MD 234 (Budds Creek Road) Bridge over Gilbert Swamp Run – Bridge replacement – Single lane closure guided by a temporary traffic signal until spring 2018.