Bushwood Woman Arrested for Assault and Destruction of Property

On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Mill Creek Drive in Bushwood, for an alleged assault.

The investigation revealed the suspect, Amber Nicole Queen, 22, of Bushwood, became enraged during a verbal altercation with the victim that led to the suspect slamming a barstool against a bedroom door, causing a piece of the barstool to break off and strike the victim in the left eyebrow.

Deputy T. Payne observed injuries consistent with the victim’s account of the incident.

Queen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property

