Bushwood Woman Arrested for Assault and Destruction of Property

June 15, 2017
Amber Nicole Queen, 22, of Bushwood

On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Mill Creek Drive in Bushwood, for an alleged assault.

The investigation revealed the suspect, Amber Nicole Queen, 22, of Bushwood, became enraged during a verbal altercation with the victim that led to the suspect slamming a barstool against a bedroom door, causing a piece of the barstool to break off and strike the victim in the left eyebrow.

Deputy T. Payne observed injuries consistent with the victim’s account of the incident.

Queen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property

4 Responses to Bushwood Woman Arrested for Assault and Destruction of Property

  1. SweetyB on June 15, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Oh my…..Temper, temper!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on June 15, 2017 at 9:42 am

    This is what happens when you never learned how to control your nasty temper. Not a good start to adult life.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on June 15, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Little temper tantrum? What a POS.

    Reply
  4. Malcolm Ex on June 15, 2017 at 10:22 am

    First time this mug has been on here. Right?

    Reply

