Warrick Charged with Assault on an Inmate

On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, Deputy J. Smith from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for an assault between inmates.

The investigation revealed the suspect, Javone Lawrence Warrick, 25, of California, stood up and utilizing his food tray, struck the victim in the back of his head while the victim was preparing to eat his breakfast.

The assault appeared to be unprovoked and the suspect was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree on a DOC Inmate.

Warrick was released back to the custody of the detention center.

______________

On Tuesday, November 29, 2016, Javone Lawrence Warrick, 25, of California, entered pleas of guilty to attempted second degree murder and robbery.

The incident took place on April 26, 2016 in the Greenbrier subdivision in Lexington Park, Maryland. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Warrick and two accomplices fired two .380 caliber rounds from a firearm into a house. Upon fleeing the area, they confronted the victim and victim’s friend. Upon demanding money the victim was stabbed five times. Warrick and his two accomplices fled the area and crashed into a tree while members of the St. Mary’s Sheriff Department were in hot pursuit.

