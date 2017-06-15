Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Stealing Old Bay and Fireworks

On Saturday, May 27, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Deputy W. Beisel from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Prince Frederick Safeway for the report of a shoplifting.

The complainant advised that a white male attempted to purchase fireworks with food stamps and after being denied, took off running towards the woods with the fireworks in his hand.

Deputy Denton arrived on the scene and helped to locate the male in the wooded area, where homeless individuals are known to frequent. They observed a white male fitting the description exiting a tent. As they approached the individual, Robert Rice, 50, of Prince Frederick, he admitted he had been in the Safeway.

The Control Center advised Rice had previously been banned, indefinitely, from entering the store.

An unopened can of Old Bay Seasoning was also discovered on his person, which he also had stolen.

Rice was arrested for Theft Less Than $100.00 and Trespassing on Private Property

