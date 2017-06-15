Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Police Report for 6/15/2017





During the three week period between May 15 through June 4, 2017 deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3,985 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary Case:

On May 15, 2017, at approximately 8:15pm, Deputy K. Parks responded to a reported burglary on Serenity Court, in Prince Frederick. Upon arriving the victim advised they were gone between 4:30pm and returned around 7:30pm and noticed the wood frame around the front door was cracked. Upon further exam they realized someone tried to kick in the front door. Nothing of value appears to be stolen.

Destruction of Property Case:

On May 18, 2017, at approximately 11:00pm, Deputy E. Yates responded to Serenity Court, in Prince Frederick, for the report of damaged property. He met with the victim who advised they believe someone had intentionally slashed a tire on their vehicle the previous evening. They noticed the air in the tire was leaking and attempted to repair the tire using the ‘fix-a-flat’ product. After fix-a-flat did not work, they spoke with a neighbor who stated they had seen someone standing next to their vehicle that same evening. The case is suspended pending further suspect information.

Theft Case:

On May 18, 2017, Deputy B. Sampson met with a citizen at the Sheriff’s Office who wanted to report a theft. The victim explained they had stopped at the 7-11, in Huntingtown, around 1:30pm the day before and placed their Samsung Galaxy 6 cell phone (with purple case) down while shopping. The victim forgot to pick the phone back up and left it in the store. After gathering the victim’s information and returning to the 7-11, Deputy Sampson determined the phone may have been stolen from a different location, as 7-11 employees could not locate video confirming a theft had taken place. At this time this case will be suspended.

Burglary Case:

On May 23, 2017, at approximately 4:00pm, Deputy B. Sampson responded to German Chapel Road, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a burglary. The victim stated he discovered a Dewalt nailer, kept in a gray case, had been stolen out of his shed. He last saw it approximately two weeks earlier.

Burglary Case:

On May 22, 2017, at approximately 6:00am, Deputy T. Holt was dispatched to the Frying Pan Restaurant, located on HG Trueman Road, in Lusby, for the report of a burglary. The victim advised that sometime after 8:30pm on May 21st, someone had broken into the restaurant’s freezer, by breaking the lock on the freezer door. There are no suspects at this time.

CDS Violation Case:

On May 30, 2017, at approximately 3:00pm, Deputy M. Trigg conducted a traffic stop at Tulip Court/Ponds Wood Road, in Huntingtown, when he observed the driver not wearing a seatbelt. He made contact with Jesse Reid, III, 26, of Huntingtown, while Deputy C. Childress and his K9 partner arrived on the scene. A positive alert was made. Found in the vehicle was a Newport Cigarette Box containing 21 round pills (Oxycodone). He was taken to the Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycodone) and Possession of Paraphernalia (box).

Destruction of Property Case:

On May 30, 2017, at approximately 7:30am, Deputy A. Ostazeski responded to Santa Fe Trail, in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. The victim explained that on the night of May 29th, at approximately 10:30pm, they were wakened by a loud noise outside of their residence. They checked outside but did not locate the cause of the noise. About an hour later they heard another loud noise but did not see anyone around their home. Later the morning of the 30th, they discovered that someone had damaged one of their vehicles. There were dents and scratches on the hood and trunk. Several egg shells were found in the grass, on the roof and pieces of brick were also seen in the yard and driveway. There was no damage to the residence.

CDS Violation:

On May 25, 2017, at approximately 12:15pm, Deputy G. Gott responded to the area of Holly Drive and Calvert Boulevard, in Lusby, for the report of a suspicious person. David McDermott, 29, of Lusby, matched the description of the male who had been going door to door asking strangers for money. After he was asked to leave the property, he requested a ride by Deputy Gott who agreed but stated he would need to be searched first. Found on his person was a plastic bag containing crack cocaine. He was transported to the Detention Center and arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine.

Destruction of Property Case:

On May 28, 2017, at approximately 10:15am, Deputy J. Livingston responded to Dunleigh Drive, in Dunkirk, for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that someone had slashed their front and rear tires. The last time the vehicle had been driven was a month prior to the incident; therefore, it is not clear when the damage took place.

Destruction of Property Case:

On May 27, 2017, at approximately 8:00am, Deputy R. Kreps was dispatched to 10th Street, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of damaged property. Upon arrival he made contact with the victim who advised the side of one of their front tires had been slashed. This damage occurred between 11:00pm on May 26 – 6:00am on May 27.

CDS Violation Case:

On May 24, 2017, at approximately 10:20am, Deputy G. Gott responded to the area of Appeal Lane/HG Trueman Road, in Lusby, for the report of a suspicious person seen along the wood line of the Appeal Elementary School. Upon arrival he observed a white male dressed in all black matching the description. While speaking with Justin Gibson, 26, of Lusby, Deputy Gott could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from Gibson’s person. A search revealed a white pill in his left front coat pocket. He was placed under arrest for Possession of a Synthetic Drug (Suboxone) and Possession of Paraphernalia (plastic wrapper).

Destruction of Property Case:

On May 27, 2017, at approximately 7:00am, Deputy B. Boerum responded to Regency Drive, in St. Leonard, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised someone(s) damaged their mailbox and the “Regency Drive” street sign. This damage occurred between 8:00pm on May 26 – 6:00am on May 27th.

CDS Violation Case:

On May 22, 2017, at approximately 5:30pm, Deputy T. Rzepkowski conducted a traffic stop when he observed a driver not wearing a seatbelt in the area of Bayside Rd/E Chesapeake Beach Road, in Chesapeake Beach. As the driver, identified as Stephen Meyers, 26, of Harwood, MD, rolled his window down, Deputy Rzepkowski could smell the odor of Marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle. Located on his person was a small silver pill holder containing two (2) different types of pills. A search of the vehicle revealed a white plastic bag containing 40.1 grams of marijuana, separated into individual zip lock baggies. Also seen on the front seat of the vehicle was a black digital scale, containing marijuana residue, and a black and silver smoking device. Meyers was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 10+ grams, Possession of a Nonnarcotic Drug (Adderall), Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Suboxone) and Possession of Paraphernalia (digital scale).

Theft/Burglary Case:

On June 1, at approximately 11:00am, Deputy T. Holt responded to Cove Point Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The victim advised someone had stolen numerous pieces of jewelry from their residence: One two-piece Gold Diamond ring with a double diamond band, one pair of ruby earrings with diamond accents, one pair of gold link earrings, two pearl necklaces with 14ct gold and diamond accents, three Tasmanian devil charms and two pearl charms with 18ct. diamond accents.

Theft Case:

On May 30, 2017, at approximately 10:30pm, Deputy D. Clark responded to the Rod n’ Reel Restaurant, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. A Security Guard advised he witnessed an employee, Allen Curtis, 44, of Chesapeake Beach, leaving the restaurant with a (full) book bag and a (full) large trash bag. Due to prior thefts of food with no suspect identified, the employee was questioned as to what was in the bags. Curtis voluntarily opened both bags revealing 10 plastic one pound tubs of Fulcher’s Gourmet Crabmeat, 8 plastic one pound tubs of Mary Ellen Brand Crab Meat and 6 one pound cans of Heron Point Seafood Crab Meat. He was arrested for Theft Less than $1,000.00.

Theft Case:

On May 30, 2017, at approximately 8:00pm, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Avenue B, in St. Leonard, for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between Saturday, May 27 – Tuesday, May 30 three (3) iPhone chargers and a camo strap were stolen from three of their unlocked vehicles. The vehicles had all been parked in front of their residence.

Theft Case:

On May 29th , 2017, at approximately 8:30pm, Deputy R. Evans responded to Oak Crest Drive, in St. Leonard, for the report of a theft. Upon arrival the victim stated they noticed their unlocked van, parked in their driveway, had the glove box opened and items were scattered throughout the vehicle. The only item that appeared to be missing was the owner’s manual to the vehicle. The manual was last seen in the vehicle at 9:00pm on May 28th. A short time later, a neighbor discovered the manual located on the edge of the woods near Oak Crest Drive/Oak Crest Circle and returned it to the victim.

Theft Case:

On May 29, 2017, at approximately 1:15am, Deputy R. Spalding responded to Briscoe Road, in St. Leonard, for the report of a theft and destruction of property. Upon arrival victim #1 explained they had parked their car at approximately 7:30pm and returned to it, around 12:30am, to discover the driver’s side mirror damaged. The mirror was intact but the glass had been broken. Victim #2 reported the driver’s side mirror had been knocked off the vehicle and money was stolen from the center console. He last observed his vehicle intact at 11:00pm that evening.

Theft Case:

On May 28, 2017, at approximately 6:00pm, Deputy R. Kreps responded to the Giant Grocery store in Dunkirk in reference to a theft. Upon arrival he made contact with the manager who advised that an employee had asked a couple if they had paid for the cart of items they were pushing as they walked towards the exit. They didn’t respond as they continued to their vehicle. The light skinned black male and female were well-dressed and had a cart loaded with “high value items”. They placed the items into their car and took off before Deputy Kreps could arrive.

On May 26, 2017, at approximately 11:00am, Deputy B. Boerum responded to Golden West Way, in Lusby, for a theft complaint. Upon arrival he met the complainant who advised someone stole his boat trailer from the side of his house. The victim last saw the trailer on April 25th when he parked the trailer in the side yard of the residence. The trailer was discovered missing on May 26 at approximately 6:00am. The trailer was approximately 25 feet long, silver, with an orange winch cable, yellow rollers and had one brake light out.

Theft Case:

On May 26, 2017, at approximately 6:30am, Deputy B. Sampson was dispatched to Plateau Road, in St. Leonard, for the report of a theft. The complainant stated two vehicles had been broken into and items were stolen. The vehicles were unlocked and had been accessed through the rear sliding window. A wallet, credit cards and money were stolen. The credit cards had been fraudulently used at several locations.

Theft Case:

On May 25, 2017, at approximately 10:15pm, Deputy P. Wood responded to Rivers Reach Court, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant stated he parked his vehicle in a back parking lot, at approximately 7:00pm the night before; he attempted to drive the car at 9:00am this morning and realized the gas tank was empty. No suspects at this time.

Theft Case:

On May 24, 2017, at approximately 4:00pm, Deputy R. Evans responded to Moonlight Lane, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a gray, 3-4 foot concrete “seahorse” statue was taken from their front yard. The statue was last seen on May 23th around 8:00pm. The statue was discovered missing around 4:00pm. The statue is rather large and weighs hundreds of pounds; therefore, it would probably take more than one person to move it.

Theft Case:

On May 22, 2017, at approximately 1:00pm, Deputy T. Holt responded to Cove Point Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft that had just taken place. The victim advised he watched someone get out of a white pickup truck, walked onto his yard and steel his “Don’t Frack Maryland” yard sign. After removing the sign the individual got in a white truck and drove off.

If you know who committed these crimes or any other criminal activity in Calvert County, you can report it anonymously online by clicking the Crime Solvers link at www.CalvertCountySheriff.us or by calling 410-535-2800.

Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person involved in criminal activity.