Teddy Wayne Davis, 66, of Great Mills, MD formerly from Coeburn, VA passed away on June 14, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on April 6, 1951 in Coeburn, VA, he was the son of the late Ethel Davis and William Edison Davis. Teddy was the loving husband of Bertie Davis whom he married on February 23, 1973 in Leonardtown, MD. Teddy is survived by his children: Jennifer Mattingly of Great Mills, MD, and Andrew Davis of Callaway, MD. As well as five grandchildren: Kyle Mattingly, Paige Mattingly, Kenzie Mattingly, Owen Davis and Hailie Davis. Siblings: June Sluss of South Carolina, Bobby Davis of Callaway, MD, and Lou Ella Clark of Lexington Park, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Burnis Davis, Danny Davis, and Mary Ann Webb. He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. Teddy was an Electronic Controls Mechanic for the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, VA, he retired after 37 years on December 31, 2016.

Teddy enjoyed fishing, crabbing, hunting, shooting pool, horse shoes, and playing cards and spending time with family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 19, 2017 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Moore officiating.

Interment will follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens Waldorf, MD.

Pallbearers will be: Wallace Sparks, Tommy Sparks, Arthur Pilkerton, David Van Patten, Raymond Morgan, and Billy Davis.