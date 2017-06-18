Jacqueline Lorraine Hodge

Jacqueline L. Hodge of Waldorf, Maryland died on June 9, 2017 at the Frey Village special care unit in Middletown, Pennsylvania. She was 82 years old, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 30, 1934.

Jacqueline was an employee of the Safeway Corporation for 28 years. She was then employed by the Charles County Board of Education in the Life Long Learning Center as an Instructional Aid, teaching students in writing and reading English.

She was the daughter of the late Ree. K. and the late Isadore N. Gecenok. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin F. Hodge who died in December 2016.

She is survived by her son Brian R. Hodge, her sister Sonya G. Levin and her grandchildren Mason and Sophia.

Friends received on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 1PM until time of Funeral Service at 1:30PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland.