Lucy Varonica Griffin, 54, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died on June 14, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 22, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Luther Copsey and the late Teresa Varonica Huntington Copsey. She is preceded in death by her late parents and her sister, Jeannette Mills.

Lucy was a native to St. Mary’s County, and was a 1981 graduate of Chopticon High School. Lucy was a Certified Nursing Assistant, and started her career at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home. She then finished her career at Calvert Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed playing Bingo and Pitch, watching wrestling, going to yard sales, and spending time with her grandchildren. Lucy is survived by her sons, Brian A. Copsey (Nicki), Jeffrey Copsey; brothers, Joseph L. Copsey (Linda) and Carl B. Copsey (Ginny). Also surviving Lucy are 4 grandchildren: Alexis Copsey, Trevor Hammett, Avery Copsey, Chase Copsey, and her best friend James Copsey.

Family will greet friends on Monday, June 19, 2017 from 5PM to 8PM with prayers recited at 7PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 10AM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A.

Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be: Kenneth Mills Jr., Joseph L. Copsey Jr., Buddy L. Copsey, Jae Copsey, John Keenan III, and Carl B Copsey, Jr. Honorary Pallbearer: David Seekford.