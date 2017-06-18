Leonard Joseph Williams, 70, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on June 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Leonard was born on April 14, 1947 in LaPlata, Maryland. He worked as a Sheet Metal Worker for Local #102. He enjoyed watching old westerns, especially ones with Client Eastwood. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Leonard is survived by his son Leonard Joseph Williams, Jr., daughter Carolyn Petrillo, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Gene Williams, James Roger Williams, Jessie Paul Williams; sisters, Mary Willett, Anna Mae Largen, Sue Horseman, Elizabeth Ann Sater, Connie Bridgett, Bernice Shannon and Linda Suite. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Roger Williams and Ada Gusta (Gray) Williams

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM with a Funeral Service at 12:00PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.