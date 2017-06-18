Jeanne Marie Parmer, 84, of North Beach passed away June 16, 2017 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was born June 28, 1932 in Washington, D.C., to Robert W. Sr. and Ruby Evelyn (Randall) Burke. Jeanne was raised in Anacostia and graduated from St. Cecilia Academy in 1950. She married Harold Glen “Doc” Parmer on January 18, 1954. Jeanne was employed as a bookkeeper with Citizens Bank of Maryland. Jeanne was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and in her leisure time she enjoyed animals, watching The Walking Dead, bowling, boating and her Chihuahua Tia.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Harold “Doc” Parmer, grandson Nicholas Scali and brothers Robert W. Burke and John J. Burke. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Scali of Chesapeake Beach, son Michael Parmer (Leslie) of Chester, MD, grandchildren Kristopher, Lauren, and Michael Parmer Jr. and Dominic Scali (Jana), and great-grandchildren Dominic, Ethan, Bella Lynn and Alena Marie Scali.