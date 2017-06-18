Edith Marie Pickeral, 67, of Lusby passed away June 13, 2017 at her home surrounded by family. She was born January 10, 1950 in Washington, D.C. to James Basil and Edith (Childress) Cox. She was raised in Maryland Park and graduated from Maryland Park High School. Edith married Russell Lee Pickeral on January 15, 1989. She was employed as a nursing assistant before working with Hansen Pool Services as a secretary. Edith enjoyed shopping, good food and traveling to Hawaii with her daughter, Crystal. Most of all she loved spending time with her mother.

Edith is survived by her husband, Russell, daughter Crystal M. Zorbaugh of Huntingtown, son Eric W. Rodgers of Prince Frederick, step-son Russell L. Pickeral, Jr. of Virginia and step-father Roger W. Hansen, Sr. Also surviving are grandchildren Nicholas Rodgers and Charles L. Zorbaugh, Jr., sister Betty Ann Cox and brothers James Earl Cox and wife Vicky, Basil Cox and Roger W. Hansen, Jr. and wife Sharon.