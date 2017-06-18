Benjamin Roger “Pappy” Rawlings, 87, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away on June 16, 2017 at the Burnett-Calvert Hospice House. He was born on June 26, 1929 in Prince Frederick, MD to the late Benjamin Fielder and Louise Buckmaster Rawlings.

Pappy worked on the farm along side of his friend of 83 years James Thomas as well as working as an Electrician at Randle Cliff Navy Base. After his retirement from the government, Pappy enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter Brittany who was his best friend and sidekick. He loved NASCAR, dirt track racing, and his favorite chair, where you could find him either Napping or doing puzzle books.

Beloved husband of the late Betty Southerly Rawlings, Pappy is survived by his children, David Rawlings, Sandy Bowen and her husband Arnie, and Robbie Rawlings and his wife Wendy. He is also survived by his granddaughter Brittany Reiter and her husband Dustin and step grandchildren Tyler Miller and his wife Kaitlyn, Devon Miller, Reghan White, and Gavin White.

The family will receive friends on Sunday June 18, 2017 from 2-6 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD where services will be held on Monday June 19, 2017 at 11 AM.

Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery.