Alfred Ullstrom, 86, of Lothian, MD passed on Saturday June 10, 2017 at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

He was born in New York, on December 22, 1930, to Dorothy and Oscar Ullstrom. He was the beloved husband of the late Carole Regina (Karawan) Ullstrom, who passed in 2009.

Alfred was a veteran of the United States Air Force, retiring in 1970 after a career of over twenty years. Along with spending time with his family he enjoyed dancing, bowling, baseball, swimming and especially hockey skating. He was also active with the Knights of Columbus for many years.

He is survived by two daughters; Laura Colicchio (Anthony) and Elizabeth Dixon (Cleveland), a son; Gary Ullstrom and two grandchildren; Joshua and Alexandra Dixon. Family was extremely important to Alfred. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.