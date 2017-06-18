Georgia Woman Arrested After Assaulting a Deputy

June 18, 2017
Kayla Wynn, 19, of Atlanta, GA

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, at approximately 11:20 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a disorderly female.

When officers arrived they learned it was the same woman who had been banned from the business the day before.

As officers were attempting to arrest the suspect, she kicked one of them. Kayla Wynn, 19, of Atlanta, GA, was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and assault.

Cpl. J. Timko investigated.

6 Responses to Georgia Woman Arrested After Assaulting a Deputy

  1. JJ Ferguson on June 19, 2017 at 6:18 am

    And not a look of remorse on her face…….

    Reply
    • Anonymous on June 19, 2017 at 9:09 am

      How is she supposed to get street cred and the support of her community if she appears to show remorse? You know they celebrate lawlessness.

      Reply
      • dopehater on June 19, 2017 at 9:50 am

        Hey A-non, can you elaberate? I’m a little slow. Who is the “they” you are referring too?

        Reply
  2. Anonymous on June 19, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Just another hood rat gone wild.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on June 19, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Earlier we had drunk trash from Virginia now we have belligerent trash with an attitude from Georgia. Cant the trash stay in their own state and get arrested? They are wasting Maryland tax money on these idiots.

    Reply
    • Bob Lob Law on June 19, 2017 at 10:24 am

      You have no idea how taxes work.

      Reply

