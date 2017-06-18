Georgia Woman Arrested After Assaulting a Deputy

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, at approximately 11:20 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a disorderly female.
When officers arrived they learned it was the same woman who had been banned from the business the day before.
As officers were attempting to arrest the suspect, she kicked one of them. Kayla Wynn, 19, of Atlanta, GA, was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and assault.
Cpl. J. Timko investigated.
