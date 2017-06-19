ALERT: Phone Scam in Reference to Jury Duty

Phone scam in ref to you missing jury duty or that you need to pay money to satisfy a warrant is completely false.

There is currently a phone scam being conducted by a subject who claims to be from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office & advises that there is a warrant for your arrest or that you have missed jury duty.

They are trying to get people to send them money to satisfy the warrant.

This is completely FALSE. There is no such officer.

This is a SCAM! The Senate Aging Committee has a toll free hotline to report suspected fraud such as this, they can be reached at 1-855-303-9470.