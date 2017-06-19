St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies recognized for roles in schools

On Wednesday, St. Mary’s County Public Schools expressed their appreciation for the support of law enforcement at their schools and on their safety teams. During a ceremony, they recognized Safety and Security Assistants, Maryland State Police, and deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their public safety efforts in the public school system. Principals who submitted nominations, commanders and members of the school board, along with Superintendent James Scott Smith and Safety & Security Director, Mike Wyant, bestowed the awards.

“For every day of this school year, there has been at least one unsung hero,” Wyant said. “Law enforcement officers have helped make a difference in a child’s life, and the partnerships we continue to forge provide confidence in our systems.”

Following an opening by Smith, Sheriff Cameron said, “Our partnerships create a great synergy, and we have a positive relationship that exists today.”

The following officer from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was nominated for Adopt-A-School Officer of the Year: Timothy Snyder, Lexington Park Elementary and George Washington Carver Elementary School.

“Deputy Snyder grew up in Lexington Park and finds his life experiences a benefit in supporting the children in the community regardless of their age,” Dr. Rebecaa Schou, Principal of Lexington Park Elementary said. “Deputy Snyder also finds time to support his community as a member of the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, providing care and comfort to families who are experiencing a medical emergency.”

“The Carver team wishes to express our utmost gratitude for the hard work Deputy Timothy Snyder has displayed in safeguarding the school, staff, and students,” Principal Deanna Mingo of George Washington Carver Elementary School said. “He has shown to the Carver community the highest professionalism in every interaction. Deputy Snyder’s concerted effort exceeds expectation.”

The following officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were nominated for School Resource Officers of the Year: Corporal Andrew Holton, Chopticon High School; Corporal Kristi Nelson, Great Mills High School; and Corporal Gray Maloy, Leonardtown High School.

Selected for School Resource Officer of the Year was Corporal Andy Holton, Chopticon High School and Margaret Brent Middle School

“Holton is always on time, always on duty, and always interacts with students with nothing but respect and support,” Mark Priner of Chopticon High School said. “Every interaction I have with him is marked by professionalism, respect and a steady focus on the task of ensuring that Chopticon is run as safely as possible.”

“He is firm, consistent, and holds students to high expectations,” Principal Janet Fowler of Margaret Brent Middle School said. “However, he also provides a safe outlet for students to confide in him. He models appropriate behavior for our young men and women, and his positive impact reaches beyond the walls of our building into our community.”

Sheriff Cameron, along with the men and women of the sheriff’s office, extend congratulations to every individual who was nominated and received an award. The Sheriff’s Office also thanks the board of education, Superintendent Smith, St. Mary’s County Public School staff, and the principals of our local schools for honoring the nominees and winners.

