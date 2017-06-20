Lexington Park Man Arrested for Armed Robbery and Assault

On Friday, June 19, 2017 Deputy First Class J. Kirkner from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Primrose Court, in Lexington Park, for the report of a robbery.

Police contacted the male victim who reported the right two tires of his Toyota Camry had been deflated by a sharp object, he also reported, he knew who did it.

The victim told police that Jonathan Albert Anderson, 26 of Lexington Park, confronted him alongside the vehicle with a large ‘butcher’ knife and pressed it against his ribs. Anderson then demanded the victim give him money. The victim pushed Anderson away at which time Anderson forced the victim to the ground by grabbing him around his neck and they wrestled. The victim eventually complied to Andersons’ demands and gave the defendant all his money, (approximately $6.00). Anderson left the area, meandering inside and outside of their shared residence. The victim in fear for his safety, locked himself in his vehicle.

An adult witness observed the incident and threatened to call the police at which time, Anderson returned the $6.00 to the victim.

Anderson left he residence on a bicycle owned by a female victim without the permission of the victim. The value of the stolen bicycle is $120.00.

Several large silver butcher knives were located in a knife block in the kitchen of the residence.

Anderson was located on Blue Bell Street within 100 feet of the incident residence. He denied robbing, the victim and stated the bicycle belonged to his son; whose mother is the female victim.

Anderson was allegedly bragging about slashing the tires of victim vehicle just prior to the robbery incident per a witness.

Anderson was transported to the St. Mary’s Detention Center, where he was charged with the following crimes

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Assault – First Degree (2 counts)

Assault – Second Degree

Theft (2 counts)

Destruction of Property