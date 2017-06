Between May 14 and June 3, 2017, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received calls for a black male, in his early 50’s, with a beard sitting in a white Lexus exposing himself to passersby in the CVS, in the Solomons Island parking lot.

Deputies were able to locate the subject in the area of HG Trueman Rd.

He was identified as Lamar Antonio Allen, 49, of Solomons Island.

Allen was charged with Indecent Exposure.