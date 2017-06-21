Police in Charles County Arrest Two Men Immediately After CVS Armed Robbery

On Friday, June 9, 2017, at approximately 1:00 p.m., an officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was parked in the parking lot of a business in the 6200 block of Crain Highway in La Plata when he observed two males entering the CVS Pharmacy.
The males had their hoods up, wrapped tightly around their heads, and appeared to be trying to cover their faces.
Suspecting a robbery might occur, the officer immediately called for backup, and additional officers from the CCSO and La Plata Police Department responded. The suspects suddenly ran out of the pharmacy and fled with bags in their hands.
They were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.
Employees confirmed the suspects entered the store in disguise, jumped the pharmacy counter, assaulted the pharmacist, and demanded narcotics from the safe.
Indrick Lightfoot-Taylor, 19, of no fixed address, and Leslie Lightfoot Taylor, 23, of Clinton, were charged with theft, assault, and armed robbery.
Det. R. Johnson is investigating.
Guys, just get a regular job it will be easier in the long run.
Hahahahahaha. Guess they had their faces bundled up so tightly they failed to see the POLICE CAR in the parking lot… Woooooooo!
It’s a shame that between 2 brothers/cousins that there wasn’t enough brain power to say “no man lets not rob a store”, lets go get real jobs and not get into any trouble. And for the police to be sitting “IN” the parking lot. They must have already been high as kites. Unless he was in an Unmarked car, either way your butts shouldn’t go around and rob anybody. Now you got to go get a lawyer, be a part of the system, can’t get a good job, rob another store later when Chuck County judges let you out,(because they will and you know it) and the process starts all over again. Come on man, when are you cats going to wake up and ‘TRY’ just ‘TRY’ to do the right thing and live a productive life? SMH.
Prayers! For the victims of armed robberies and all other crimes, in the Town of La Plata.