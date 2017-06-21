Police in Charles County Arrest Two Men Immediately After CVS Armed Robbery

On Friday, June 9, 2017, at approximately 1:00 p.m., an officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was parked in the parking lot of a business in the 6200 block of Crain Highway in La Plata when he observed two males entering the CVS Pharmacy.

The males had their hoods up, wrapped tightly around their heads, and appeared to be trying to cover their faces.

Suspecting a robbery might occur, the officer immediately called for backup, and additional officers from the CCSO and La Plata Police Department responded. The suspects suddenly ran out of the pharmacy and fled with bags in their hands.

They were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Employees confirmed the suspects entered the store in disguise, jumped the pharmacy counter, assaulted the pharmacist, and demanded narcotics from the safe.

Indrick Lightfoot-Taylor, 19, of no fixed address, and Leslie Lightfoot Taylor, 23, of Clinton, were charged with theft, assault, and armed robbery.

Det. R. Johnson is investigating.

