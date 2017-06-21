Thefts from Automobiles Reported in Charles County

On June 13, 2017, between midnight and 5:00 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into three unlocked cars in the area of Helen Court in Indian Head. Clothing and headphones were stolen. Officer S. Griffith is investigating.

On June 12, 2017, at 4:10 a.m., four males were observed trying to break into cars in the area of Marlin Court in Waldorf. Officers responded, but the suspects were gone. Further investigation showed the suspects broke into cars on Moonfish Court, Night Sergeant Court, and Paddlefish Court. Officer R. Logsdon is investigating.

On June 5, 2017, at 11:56 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of the park and ride, 3220 Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf, when he observed three cars with the passenger-side window broken out. All three vehicles were Chevy or GMC SUV’s, and the aftermarket speakers and radios had been stolen. The owners were contacted, and no other vehicles were reported damaged. Pfc. S. Hooper is investigating.

Anyone with suspect information may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637), or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

