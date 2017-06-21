Calvert County Farmers Markets Feature Fresh Local Food, Products

Not only is Calvert County home to four outdoor farmers markets each week, but there are an abundance of roadside stands from which to shop for fresh local produce. Right now customers are enjoying freshly harvested asparagus and potatoes. Toward the end of June, zucchini will start hitting the stands and so will blueberries, raspberries and even black raspberries.

Stop by a stand when you can or visit one of Calvert County’s four outdoor farmers markets and see what else is in season. The market schedules are as follows:

• Tuesdays in Prince Frederick in the Calvert Memorial Hospital parking lot

3-7 p.m., through Nov. 21

• Thursdays in Solomons at the Riverwalk north of Solomons Pavilion

3-6:30 p.m., through Nov. 16

• Fridays in North Beach between 5th and 7th streets and Bay Avenue

6-9 p.m., through Oct. 6

• Saturdays in Barstow at the Calvert County Fairgrounds on Route 231

7:30 a.m.-noon, through Nov. 18

Calvert County farmers markets are unique because they are primarily producer-only markets. The vendors sell produce raised by local farmers and each market offers products that are regionally available seasonally.