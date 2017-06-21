Charles County Government July Holiday Schedule

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to normal operating schedules for the month of July. All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.

Tuesday, July 4 (Independence Day)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.

Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the remaining week, Wednesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 8.

VanGO services will not be operating.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, and all school based community centers are closed.

All pools will be open noon -5 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, North Point, McDonough, La Plata, and Thomas Stone).

Charles County Public Library is closed (All branches).

Charles County Department of Health is closed.

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.