Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Receives Home Depot Foundation Landscape Makeover

The Charlotte Hall Veterans Home was recently selected to receive a “landscape makeover”, valued at over $24,000 by The Home Depot Foundation!

On Thursday, June 8, 2017, over 80 volunteers trimmed, planted, and mulched around all 3 entrances, the pavilions, and the courtyard.

Volunteers worked through the day and truly enjoyed their time with the veterans.

Local delegate Deb Rey was in attendance, along with Commission President Randy Guy and Sheila Hixson (Anne Arundel). Maryland Dept. of Veterans Affairs’ Secretary George Owings later presented the Home Depot Foundation with a proclamation from Governor Hogan.

The Charlotte Hall Veterans Home would like to thank the Home Depot and its employees for this incredible experience!

They look forward to serving our veterans with you again.

