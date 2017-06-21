2017 SMILE Expo Features Livestock, Learning and Fun

The annual Southern Maryland Invitational Livestock Expo (SMILE) for youth takes place on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 2017, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.

The SMILE show features youth competitors (ages 6 through 21 years) from around Southern Maryland and more than 300 show animals (beef and dairy cows, sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits and guinea pigs).

“SMILE is all about helping kids to improve their showing and presentation skills and at the same time making it learning experience they’ll enjoy,” commented SMILE Chairman Jay Farrell. “The show’s informal combination of learning and fun is unique and we encourage the general public to stop by and see these talented kids at work.”

Admission to the fairground is free to the general public throughout the weekend to watch the SMILE competitions and visit the animals. Other show highlights include a demonstration by local Barrel Racing Champion Brandon Cullins, and the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation (MAEF) trailer with on-board educational exhibits and activities that showcase the importance of Maryland’s agriculture. For more information and full show schedule visit www.SMILE-INC.org.

SMILE is organized by SMILE committee members and the collaborative efforts of dedicated volunteers, and is sponsored in part by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), the St. Mary’s County Fair Board, county Farm Bureaus and others.