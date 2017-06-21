7-Year-Old Arrested for Urinating on Neighbors Food While Cooking Out

June 21, 2017

On June 6, 2017, Deputy R. Steinbach from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Hawthorn Way in Lexington Park for the report of destruction to property.

The victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office after a neighbor notified the victim that a male juvenile urinated on the victim’s steaks.

The investigation revealed the victim was grilling steaks in the backyard when the suspect, a 7-year-old male juvenile, urinated off his roof onto the victim’s grill.

The incident was captured on camera by the witness, who was familiar with the juvenile committing other acts of property destruction in the neighborhood.

The juvenile was processed and charged with One Count of Malicious Destruction of Property Value – $1000.


28 Responses to 7-Year-Old Arrested for Urinating on Neighbors Food While Cooking Out

  1. Localboy on June 21, 2017 at 11:50 am

    OMG, 7 years old & behaving this way. He’ll be in jail or dead before he reaches 16.

  2. Not from around here on June 21, 2017 at 11:52 am

    ok…all the St. Mary’s people who like to criticize Calvert County, what do you say about this???

  3. Anonymous on June 21, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Should have arrested his parents!

    • AliceW on June 21, 2017 at 12:45 pm

      You are right, my neighbor is bring up his kids along the same line of antisocial mentality.

    • Ben Matlock on June 21, 2017 at 1:11 pm

      Unfortunately it’s not a crime to be a $hitty parent. You need a license to drive a car, to own a dog or to catch a fish but they’ll let any idiot be a parent.

  4. Giggity on June 21, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    The video is a lie! Hes be a good keed. He dindu nuffin! That video is child porn! Why you tryna ruin this young man life?

    • Anonymous on June 21, 2017 at 12:35 pm

      Talk much it can’t spell

    • Charlie on June 21, 2017 at 12:40 pm

      Please explain to me how a video of a child urinating off his roof onto a BBQ that contains food belonging to someone else can be kid porn when the video was given to police and not used as a ill used purpose. Regardless of whether he is a good kid this behavior deserves to be punished. Note I have not watched the video and will not. I don’t need to see the footage to have an image of what happened,

    • Localboy on June 21, 2017 at 1:49 pm

      I think they were being sarcastic, I laughed when I read the comment. Hey, you know what they say at Longhorn, “you can’t fake steak”.

    • Anonymous on June 21, 2017 at 1:56 pm

      This has to be one of the dumbest reply’s ever. We all read the article. It clearly stated that the police saw the evidence via a video. “The video is a lie” “He’s a good kid” “video is child porn” What in the world is this person “Giggity” talking about, or trying to say? How could you possibly translate the incident that is being described here and relate it to child porn? And how do you know he/she didn’t do anything? Were you on the rooftop? Crazy I tell you. It has to be a kid that wrote that response.

    • Gmeister on June 21, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      Giggity – excellent handle… lol

  5. Chibbs on June 21, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Bullseye!

  6. Responsible parent on June 21, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    The parents need to be held liable.

  7. me on June 21, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    You can’t make this stuff up…lol

  8. Anonymous on June 21, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    $1000 steaks?!

    • Denise on June 21, 2017 at 1:52 pm

      Pretty sure that grill is going to the dump, too

  9. Bumpy on June 21, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I’m just worried he needs to be hydrated. All that peeing you gotta rehydrate yourself.

  10. what in the world on June 21, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    What is a kid doing on a roof?

    • Anonymous on June 21, 2017 at 1:01 pm

      Just like, “what’s the guy doing cooking out”.

  11. Mike on June 21, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    That’s Dennis the menace 21st century style!

  12. cheywolf on June 21, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Wow great parenting skills there mom and dad. What a bunch of losers. This is not funny at all, they should also arrest the parents. The child should also be charged with food tampering. Parents who let their kids do whatever they want, proud mommy and daddy moment there. I bet the parents thought this was “cute”. Parents need to discipline their children.

  13. cheywolf on June 21, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Proud mommy and daddy moment there. What a bunch of losers! Parents need to be held accountable for their brats actions, maybe then these little brats wouldn’t act like brats. They should also charge him with food tampering. Make this child do some neighborhood cleanup as punishment. The parents need to buy the neighbors a new grill and some steaks too.

    • Anonymous on June 21, 2017 at 1:43 pm

      In all do respect… I know more of this child and yes… it is very much a problem especially parenting. I will however say that the father is and has been deployed overseas for some time now. Knowing that is not an excuse for this behavior and with this and other problems this child and parent has had while the father is gone they will be handled accordingly and I hope he gets the help he needs through any way shape or form.

  14. Jus2bclose2u on June 21, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Dang I done seen it all. Unbelievable sad.

  15. Anonymous on June 21, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Build a wall on the PG/Charles county line and make PG pay for it.

  16. ltowntaxpayer on June 21, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Isn’t that base housing?

  17. Joe on June 21, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    About two or three months ago two boys were playing with toys (mostly soccer balls and such) from the bins in front of Jo Ann fabric in San Souci Plaza. A worker politely told them that the items were for sale and not for their enjoyment. This apparently angered the boys as one defecated on the floor of the store while the other did it on the floor of the store’s bathroom, smearing feces on the mirror. After that incident this article does not surprise me.

    I blame the parents.

  18. OMG on June 21, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    WOW I think the kid should be punished but WTH, I can’t believe they actually arrested him. Also WHY was a 7 year old child doing on a roof??? Where were the parents? I know they can’t be around every second but be a parent!!!

