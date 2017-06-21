7-Year-Old Arrested for Urinating on Neighbors Food While Cooking Out

On June 6, 2017, Deputy R. Steinbach from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Hawthorn Way in Lexington Park for the report of destruction to property.

The victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office after a neighbor notified the victim that a male juvenile urinated on the victim’s steaks.

The investigation revealed the victim was grilling steaks in the backyard when the suspect, a 7-year-old male juvenile, urinated off his roof onto the victim’s grill.

The incident was captured on camera by the witness, who was familiar with the juvenile committing other acts of property destruction in the neighborhood.

The juvenile was processed and charged with One Count of Malicious Destruction of Property Value – $1000.

