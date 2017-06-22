EXCLUSIVE VIDEO of 7-Year-Old Urinating on Neighbors Steak While Cooking Out

6/22/2017: SMNEWSNET.COM was contacted by a neighbor of the juvenile offender who provided us with an edited video of the reported incident, we then blurred the entire video to conceal the juveniles face.
They also provided us with a surveillance video of the same juvenile stealing from a neighborhood house.
They told SMNEWSNET.COM that the juvenile’s family has been evicted from the complex and only has a few more days left until the move.
They went on to say the police have been contacted numerous times about the juvenile for reports of theft, destruction of property, burglary and in one case grabbing a woman’s breast.
6/21/2017: On June 6, 2017, Deputy R. Steinbach from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Hawthorn Way in Lexington Park for the report of destruction to property.
The victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office after a neighbor notified the victim that a male juvenile urinated on the victim’s steaks.
The investigation revealed the victim was grilling steaks in the backyard when the suspect, a 7-year-old male juvenile, urinated off his roof onto the victim’s grill.
The incident was captured on camera by the witness, who was familiar with the juvenile committing other acts of property destruction in the neighborhood.
The juvenile was processed and charged with One Count of Malicious Destruction of Property Value – $1000.
OMG, 7 years old & behaving this way. He’ll be in jail or dead before he reaches 16.
Hopefully.
ok…all the St. Mary’s people who like to criticize Calvert County, what do you say about this???
That the kid was born in Calvert County!
Even if he was he was promptly deported to Lexington Park.
Lmao
LMMFAO!!!!!!!!!
HaHaHaHaHaHa HaHaHaHaHaHa Nice !
Should have arrested his parents!
You are right, my neighbor is bring up his kids along the same line of antisocial mentality.
Unfortunately it’s not a crime to be a $hitty parent. You need a license to drive a car, to own a dog or to catch a fish but they’ll let any idiot be a parent.
“They’ll let”? Who governs who has children? lol. So what’s your solution? Sterlize anyone who has under a certain number iq?
My parents would have beat me black and blue and snipped off my…. I bet this poor kid will face a modern-day punishment of no text messaging or fidget spinning for a week.
The video is a lie! Hes be a good keed. He dindu nuffin! That video is child porn! Why you tryna ruin this young man life?
Talk much it can’t spell
Gullible
Please explain to me how a video of a child urinating off his roof onto a BBQ that contains food belonging to someone else can be kid porn when the video was given to police and not used as a ill used purpose. Regardless of whether he is a good kid this behavior deserves to be punished. Note I have not watched the video and will not. I don’t need to see the footage to have an image of what happened,
Uh…Sarcasm
It’s sarcasm!
Charlie, I have a bridge in Arizona for sale…
I think they were being sarcastic, I laughed when I read the comment. Hey, you know what they say at Longhorn, “you can’t fake steak”.
This has to be one of the dumbest reply’s ever. We all read the article. It clearly stated that the police saw the evidence via a video. “The video is a lie” “He’s a good kid” “video is child porn” What in the world is this person “Giggity” talking about, or trying to say? How could you possibly translate the incident that is being described here and relate it to child porn? And how do you know he/she didn’t do anything? Were you on the rooftop? Crazy I tell you. It has to be a kid that wrote that response.
Uh… Sarcasm
You don’t get sarcasm, do you?
Neither do you, because it’s not sarcasm. It may be hyperbole, but, it’s not sarcasm.
How could you and that other nimrod Charlie NOT see that Giggity’s reply was in jest? Couple of bright ones you are. If you haven’t already, please don’t breed.
Im convinced the folks in southern md are mostly morons, with the exception of the people who moved there from other areas. Must’ve went to Charles County public schools or even worse, St Mary’s public schools. Giggity was being obviously sarcastic and you housewives/baby moms/stay at home mothers seriously thought he was serious about the video being child porn. Wow, you yokels down there sure are slow.
TO YourMomZaenus: Here’s a corrected version of your comment: “I’m convinced the folks in Southern MD are mostly morons, with the exception of the people who moved there from other areas. They must have gone to Charles . . . .” There were at least four errors in those two sentences; where did you go to school? I attended school in Calvert County and now have a master’s degree.
My comment should have been directed to Shaun.
No, we never had idiotic crap like this “until” people moved here from elsewhere. Didn’t have so many ignorant, self-centered, rude whiners until then either. Mostly hard workin’, common sense, down to earth, selfless people. Oh, and no bike lanes or male hair buns either. No, the morons came from other places – I still see them when I go to work in the other places like Northern Virginia and Montgomery county – nothin’ but dumb ass pukes.
Arrogantly spoken like a true city turd canal. Talk about moron or being slow – You wrote “moved there from other areas”. You only needed “moved there”. Other areas is already implied. And how is “Charlie” a housewife, baby mom? (I think you were reaching for the slang term “baby’s mommas”) There are no baby moms – babies can’t have babies,or a stay at home mother? I don’t know what school you went to -(P.G., Montgomery?) But I bet you couldn’t wait to get to your crayons when that short bus rolled up to the school.
Shaun on June 21, 2017 at 4:56 pm — you are looking like the biggest idiot here at the moment. Most of these comments are from men which I’m fairly certain you claim to be. Obviously you are a whiny/stupid/claims to be a man idiot who feels threatened by all the women who are smarter than you. Jeez, grow up and understand that it doesn’t matter if you are a man or a woman…stupidity runs thru both sexes and you’ve proved it!
You went to gwen park didn’t you shaun. Yes you did.
Or the parents
Giggity – excellent handle… lol
Bahahahaha ghetto!
Wow… Is that English? What school did you go to as a “Keed”?
Bullseye!
The parents need to be held liable.
You can’t make this stuff up…lol
$1000 steaks?!
Pretty sure that grill is going to the dump, too
I’m just worried he needs to be hydrated. All that peeing you gotta rehydrate yourself.
What is a kid doing on a roof?
Just like, “what’s the guy doing cooking out”.
That’s Dennis the menace 21st century style!
More like Delonte the Menace!
HaHaHaHaHaHa
Wow great parenting skills there mom and dad. What a bunch of losers. This is not funny at all, they should also arrest the parents. The child should also be charged with food tampering. Parents who let their kids do whatever they want, proud mommy and daddy moment there. I bet the parents thought this was “cute”. Parents need to discipline their children.
Proud mommy and daddy moment there. What a bunch of losers! Parents need to be held accountable for their brats actions, maybe then these little brats wouldn’t act like brats. They should also charge him with food tampering. Make this child do some neighborhood cleanup as punishment. The parents need to buy the neighbors a new grill and some steaks too.
In all do respect… I know more of this child and yes… it is very much a problem especially parenting. I will however say that the father is and has been deployed overseas for some time now. Knowing that is not an excuse for this behavior and with this and other problems this child and parent has had while the father is gone they will be handled accordingly and I hope he gets the help he needs through any way shape or form.
It’s “with all due respect”, and you don’t know jack.
Dang I done seen it all. Unbelievable sad.
Build a wall on the PG/Charles county line and make PG pay for it.
How will that keep anyone out of St Mary’s county?
It’s the first layer of protection.
Isn’t that base housing?
You mean people from other places like shaun was referring to?
About two or three months ago two boys were playing with toys (mostly soccer balls and such) from the bins in front of Jo Ann fabric in San Souci Plaza. A worker politely told them that the items were for sale and not for their enjoyment. This apparently angered the boys as one defecated on the floor of the store while the other did it on the floor of the store’s bathroom, smearing feces on the mirror. After that incident this article does not surprise me.
I blame the parents.
JoAnns is within walking distance of the trailer park.
“The hood,” is what it is affectionately known as.
WOW I think the kid should be punished but WTH, I can’t believe they actually arrested him. Also WHY was a 7 year old child doing on a roof??? Where were the parents? I know they can’t be around every second but be a parent!!!
There should be parenting classes for the parents if their kids are this bad at that age
I guess this is one case where we can finally blame the parents for their future inmates actions. I bet this kid has never been spanked or properly disciplined in any way. Well now the parents have to pick up their little “precious darling” at the police station and he will have a record until he is 18. Is letting your little brat “make their own mistakes” and “express their self” really working out? Only time will tell but early results tell me that a whole generation of kids will not know how to accept disappointment and rejection, won’t know the meaning of a hard days work for an honest dollar, won’t know that there are negative consequences to negative actions, and will pay the price for their parents leniency.
CNN reports that the Russians hacked into the little boys mind and made him urinate on what was said to be 1000 dollars in TRUMP Steaks
I’ll take liberal conspiracy theories for $500 Alex.
The Police are trying to teach the kid a lesson. Evidently his parents don’t teach him right from wrong. If he did that to me I would take him out in the woods and tie him to a tree and piss on him every time I had to go for a couple days! It seems to be the nature of the beast. I don’t even want to guess the race of the child!
Bring back the spanking and alot of these issues will be resolved..The time of kids doing whatever they want without being disciplined is coming to an end Im hoping….
Problem is, schools are teaching kids that they can call the police if they get their a$$ whooped. They don’t teach them the difference between discipline and abuse so any kind of punishment from parent/caretaker that involves hand to a$$, the kid is taught that its a crime.
Seven years old doing stuff like this? Your SEVEN year old is up on the roof….if you didn’t know – that’s neglect. If you did know – that’s endangerment. And this SEVEN year old is out making a habit of damaging property?! That’s a sign that he is not being raised by parents at all. Sounds more like the streets are raising that child. And for a SEVEN year old to think of and want to do these things, to act those things out, is a clear sign that a child psychologist should do an evaluation to back up CPS’s position that this child needs emergent placement in a home that can properly care for him.
Your SEVEN year old is on a roof. If you didn’t know that, it’s child neglect. If you did know, it’s child endangerment. Your SEVEN year old is running around the neighborhood damaging people’s property??! Again, if you didn’t know and weren’t supervising him, it’s neglect. If you did know and were supervising, you should be charged for the property damage and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. At a minimum, the parent or parents that were responsible for this child should have been charged and held accountable. It’s sad to say but these days, when parents of children that little do not know or care where they are or what they are getting into of if someone snatches them up – the parents should be drug tested.
It doesn’t matter what the excuses are – they’re still excuses. There are parents out here everywhere raising children to behave and keeping an eye on them. If there are psychological or medical issues with the parent, the right thing to do is get help to care for the child’s needs. You suck it up, admit your faults, and put your child’s needs first. When the parenting needs of a child are not fulfilled, the child will act out in ways such as this.
If this is a child in the middle of a divorce situation, I hope the other parent gets a psychological evaluation from a reputable child psychologist to explore what the underlying issues are, how it is impacting the child, and what the child needs in order to remedy this and have a good life. If CPS is involved, I hope they do the same.
At seven years old, it is not the child responsible. It’s the adults that do nothing who are responsible. And at seven years old, he has a solid chance at a great life. Someone else could meet those needs and raise this child well…. but what will really happen is, everyone will watch and talk about it and do nothing…. then a much older, angrier boy will look the same people in the eye and remember that they did nothing…..and then people will talk about the more tragic story of a young man.
He’s SEVEN. The time to do something is now!
I blame Hollyweird. The kid probably got ahold of that movie “War of the Roses” and saw Michael Douglas pissin’ on the fish. Futballmom4 is right – society needs to tighten up and bring discipline back.(It never left at our house). The stories on this page would decrease drastically.
Sounds like mommy needs a nice child endangerment charge for the kid being on the roof so she will watch the little bastard instead of locking him out of the house so he can’t bother her.
How about starting to arrest 2yr.olds next? The parents should be fined, 7 is way too young to be arrested! Be sure to tell your kids to behave or else the cops will put them in jail! Can’t believe that this is happening, much less being condoned! Once it starts, who’s to say where it ends? Unbelievable!
What bad parenting. teach your kid to pee before they climb on the roof. there is no toilet up there you know? But really. An asswhooping is in order, plain and simple. Beat the kid and the parents asses right in front of the neighborhood.
Parental issues sure, but it takes a village.
“Look, the neighbor kid’s on the roof of the house whizzing down on dinner. Let me shoot some video…”
Shaun went to gwen park he so smart