Wednesday’s Pet is DEAN

Wednesday’s Pet for 6/14/17 DEAN

Featured Pet: DEAN

Rescue Group: Pets with Disabilities

Disability: Blind

Breed: Labrador Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Large (70 lbs)

Vetted: Neutered and Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $300.00

Dean was surrendered to our local shelter blind, dirty and frightened. He went immediately for a much needed spa treatment and in no time, he was a tail-wagging hunk of love. Dean exhibits all the great characteristics of America’s favorite breed, the Labrador. He is easy-going, smart and loving. Dean is great with other dogs. He absolutely loves life and is happy he escaped the 24/7 outside living. Unfortunately, due to Dean’s neglectful life he tested positive for heartworms. He has begun his heartworm treatment and will be finished the end of July. Dean has been evaluated by our eye specialist, unfortunately his eye problems are genetic, and he will remain his bright bubbly self, exploring his world thru his sense of touch and smell. He is the sweetest dog ready to move on to his new life!

If you are interested in meeting him, please complete an Application

http://www.petswithdisabilities.org/adoptionapplication.doc and email it to petswithdisabilities@comcast.net.

A little bit of breed information:

The Labrador is loyal, loving and affectionate. They make wonderful, good-natured family pets. Very willing to please with reliable temperaments and are wonderful with children.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown